Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ACHC is 89.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ACHC on October 12, 2023 was 507.06K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ACHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) has jumped by 5.15 compared to previous close of 72.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Investors continue to sell Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stock as it tests the bottom of its trading range and trades below its 50DMA. The investment debate for ACHC includes many positives, but also negatives that balance the risk/reward symmetry. Market expectations imply growth in earnings, sales, and ROIC for ACHC, but the company’s economic value drivers and capital allocations are equally important considerations.

ACHC’s Market Performance

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) has seen a 11.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.46% gain in the past month and a 0.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ACHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.40% for ACHC’s stock, with a 1.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $83 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHC Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.18. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc stands at +10.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 9.69, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.39. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.