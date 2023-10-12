374Water Inc (SCWO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.
The public float for SCWO is 62.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SCWO was 170.24K shares.
374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2022-10-06 that DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading global cleantech and social impact company will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences: MicroCap Rodeo’s Windy City Roundup on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30am CT Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46669 To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00am PT Webcast link: https://me22.mysequire.com/ For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or ir@374water.com The Company’s participation follows meaningful progress in Q2 and year-to-date: 374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros.
SCWO’s Market Performance
374Water Inc (SCWO) has experienced a 6.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.48% drop in the past month, and a -25.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.49% for SCWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for SCWO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.14% for the last 200 days.
SCWO Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.31% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.11% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3305. In addition, 374Water Inc saw -51.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for SCWO
Equity return is now at value -40.03, with -37.55 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To sum up, 374Water Inc (SCWO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.