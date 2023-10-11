ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s (ZTO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ZTO stock has gone up by 2.75%, with a monthly gain of 1.53% and a quarterly plunge of -7.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for ZTO’s stock, with a -7.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ZTO is at 0.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZTO is $253.83, which is $10.53 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 600.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume for ZTO on October 11, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has surged by 0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 24.45, but the company has seen a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that An increase in parcel volumes aids ZTO Express’ (ZTO) express delivery services unit. However, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses continues to bother the bottom line.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.40. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 15.68, with 11.08 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.