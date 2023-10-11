Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 22.78, however, the company has experienced a 3.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Woodside Energy Group has a solid pipeline to support long-term production growth. The commodity situation has improved for them since the H1 and enduring conditions for higher gas and oil prices remain. WDS’ dividend is ample and sustainable, and their sequential results are going to look good as we approach the end of the year.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) is 6.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WDS is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) is $23.87, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for WDS is 1.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 11, 2023, WDS’s average trading volume was 364.38K shares.

WDS’s Market Performance

WDS stock saw a decrease of 3.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for WDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

WDS Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.18. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.52 for the present operating margin

+57.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR stands at +38.70. The total capital return value is set at 28.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 19.75, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.71. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.