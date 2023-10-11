What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chubb Limited’s (CB) Stock

In the past week, CB stock has gone up by 2.32%, with a monthly gain of 1.61% and a quarterly surge of 10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 15.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.62.

The public float for CB is 408.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On October 11, 2023, CB’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 210.49. However, the company has experienced a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-07 that Soaring interest rates have the stock market pulling back, but the 2024 recession could cause stocks to fall another 22% to 28%. Dividend aristocrats are the ultimate sleep well at night choice for income investors worried about what’s coming next. Here are the 8 most undervalued very secure dividend aristocrats, which are 35% historically undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $269 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.87. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Wayland Joseph F, who sale 11,537 shares at the price of $213.67 back on Sep 19. After this action, Wayland Joseph F now owns 93,315 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $2,465,101 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 10,000 shares at $201.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Keogh John W is holding 265,184 shares at $2,010,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Equity return is now at value 11.11, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chubb Limited (CB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.