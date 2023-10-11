What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) Stock

In the past week, CDNS stock has gone up by 9.21%, with a monthly gain of 2.68% and a quarterly surge of 7.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.12% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.47% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 76.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is $265.95, which is -$0.93 below the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 269.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On October 11, 2023, CDNS’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.97 in relation to its previous close of 247.34. However, the company has experienced a 9.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CDNS–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its third quarter 2023 financial results webcast on Monday, October 23, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $300 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.02. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 55.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from Adams Mark, who sale 1,377 shares at the price of $235.44 back on Oct 02. After this action, Adams Mark now owns 2,450 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $324,201 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Paul, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $235.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Cunningham Paul is holding 89,316 shares at $235,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 32.15, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.