Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VNO stock has gone up by 3.68%, with a monthly decline of -13.63% and a quarterly surge of 15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.68% for VNO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The average price predicted for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by analysts is $20.00, which is -$1.68 below the current market price. The public float for VNO is 165.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.09% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of VNO was 2.96M shares.

VNO) stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has soared by 0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 21.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Vornado’s (VNO) assets are poised to draw in tenants, thanks to the strong demand for high-quality properties. However, elevated interest rates continue to be a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $25 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.81. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Equity return is now at value -7.32, with -2.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

