Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) Stock Records 78.83% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has gone up by 10.53% for the week, with a 44.69% rise in the past month and a 78.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.57% for VIRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.36% for VIRC stock, with a simple moving average of 63.31% for the last 200 days.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VIRC is 12.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRC on October 11, 2023 was 81.93K shares.

VIRC) stock’s latest price update

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC)’s stock price has plunge by -6.49relation to previous closing price of 7.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that We have narrowed our search to five Nasdaq Composite-listed stocks that have popped more than 10% in the past month. These are: VIRC, GIII, SIGA, DUOL, LTRX.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on June 21, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

VIRC Trading at 38.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +41.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRC rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, Virco Manufacturing Corp. saw 62.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRC starting from Quinones Patricia Levine, who sale 784 shares at the price of $7.87 back on Oct 09. After this action, Quinones Patricia Levine now owns 69,596 shares of Virco Manufacturing Corp., valued at $6,170 using the latest closing price.

Quinones Patricia Levine, the Vice President of Virco Manufacturing Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Quinones Patricia Levine is holding 70,380 shares at $15,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRC

Equity return is now at value 38.64, with 14.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.