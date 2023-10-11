Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBOT is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) is $7.00, which is $9.74 above the current market price. The public float for RBOT is 66.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On October 11, 2023, RBOT’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) has increased by 17.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Vicarious Surgical’s (RBOT) partnership with Intermountain Health is likely to help the company gain access to Intermountain Health’s extensive network.

RBOT’s Market Performance

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has experienced a -4.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -44.18% drop in the past month, and a -72.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for RBOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.58% for RBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -73.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at -41.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares sank -43.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6462. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc saw -74.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 4,858 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Oct 05. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 539,205 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc, valued at $2,367 using the latest closing price.

Sachs Adam David, the President and CEO of Vicarious Surgical Inc, sale 4,142 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Sachs Adam David is holding 1,779,372 shares at $3,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value -76.09, with -58.21 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.