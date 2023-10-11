Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EVTL is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVTL is $1.32, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for EVTL is 49.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of EVTL on October 11, 2023 was 420.72K shares.

EVTL) stock’s latest price update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL)’s stock price has plunge by 14.55relation to previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-07 that Global electric car sales for May 2023 were up 50% YoY to 16% share – China sales were up 54% to 35% share, Europe was up 38% to 23% share, USA was up 68% to 8% share. EV market news – Ford, GM and Rivian, Volvo & Polestar to join Tesla’s EV charging network. Tesla becomes number 1 for plugin electric car sales in Europe in May. EV company news – BYD announces new Fang Cheng Bao brand. Tesla Model Y is America’s No. 1 selling passenger car. GAC Aion aims to sell 500,000 BEVs this year.

EVTL’s Market Performance

EVTL’s stock has risen by 11.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.86% and a quarterly drop of -34.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.36% for Vertical Aerospace Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for EVTL stock, with a simple moving average of -32.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EVTL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EVTL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVTL Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTL rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2370. In addition, Vertical Aerospace Ltd saw -62.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTL

The total capital return value is set at -64.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.78. Equity return is now at value -296.42, with -57.09 for asset returns.

Based on Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,618.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.18. Total debt to assets is 78.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,610.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.