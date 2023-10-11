Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, VET stock has gone up by 10.88%, with a monthly decline of -9.05% and a quarterly surge of 5.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Vermilion Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for VET’s stock, with a 4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) is above average at 2.71x. The 36-month beta value for VET is also noteworthy at 2.21.

The average price estimated by analysts for VET is $18.95, which is $16.24 above than the current price. The public float for VET is 159.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of VET on October 11, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.18 in relation to its previous close of 14.44. However, the company has experienced a 10.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that On the surface, the concept of oil stocks to buy seems rather irrelevant. After all, the political and ideological winds push renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

VET Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc saw -19.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.44 for the present operating margin

+54.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vermilion Energy Inc stands at +41.13. The total capital return value is set at 39.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.60. Equity return is now at value 35.24, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), the company’s capital structure generated 33.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.31. Total debt to assets is 16.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.