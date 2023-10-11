United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): A Technical Analysis

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for UPS is 723.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPS on October 11, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 154.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that I am buying back shares of United Parcel Service because of the drop in stock price, potential for dividend growth, and reduction in the spread over the risk free rate. UPS’ financial results have been rough, with revenue and net income down compared to the previous year, but improvements have been seen compared to pre-pandemic levels. The stock is cheaper now and offers a decent yield, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

UPS’s Market Performance

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has seen a 1.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.32% decline in the past month and a -16.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for UPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for UPS’s stock, with a -12.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPS Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.62. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw -10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Cesarone Nando, who sale 22,825 shares at the price of $171.70 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cesarone Nando now owns 1 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $3,919,052 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 14,617 shares at $178.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $2,604,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Equity return is now at value 55.16, with 14.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.