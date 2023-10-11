Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Unique Fabricating Inc (AMEX: UFAB) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-28 that Inexplicably, shares of automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) component producer Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT: UFAB ) popped dramatically higher on Friday. At one point, UFAB stock gained 90% before settling around 80% in the late morning hours.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) is $2.00, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for UFAB is 8.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UFAB on October 11, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

UFAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) has seen a -2.36% decrease in the past week, with a -14.58% drop in the past month, and a -6.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for UFAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for UFAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFAB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UFAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFAB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 18, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

UFAB Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFAB fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2207. In addition, Unique Fabricating Inc saw -61.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UFAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unique Fabricating Inc stands at -5.54. The total capital return value is set at -6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.28. Equity return is now at value -111.19, with -24.14 for asset returns.

Based on Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB), the company’s capital structure generated 189.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.42. Total debt to assets is 56.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.