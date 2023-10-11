Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (QSR) Stock

In the past week, QSR stock has gone up by 0.28%, with a monthly decline of -4.53% and a quarterly plunge of -15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Restaurant Brands International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.98% for QSR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.99% for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) by analysts is $81.29, which is $17.87 above the current market price. QSR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.29M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.67relation to previous closing price of 62.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that In line with my thesis expressed in multiple columns predicting that travel trends would weaken, the Fed recently reported that the “revenge travel” phenomenon ended in many parts of the country. That moniker refers to the horde of Americans traveling a great deal after staying home for so long during the pandemic.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $81 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at -7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.35. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw -1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Dunnigan Matthew, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $73.21 back on May 19. After this action, Dunnigan Matthew now owns 39,391 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $3,294,450 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Sami A., the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $72.40 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Siddiqui Sami A. is holding 116,634 shares at $1,086,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 40.21, with 4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.