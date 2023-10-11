Understanding the 4.75% Volatility Levels of SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has gone up by 1.08% for the week, with a -13.15% drop in the past month and a 10.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.75% for SLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for SLG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SLG is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLG is $34.00, which is -$1.41 below than the current price. The public float for SLG is 64.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.26% of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on October 11, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has increased by 2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 34.54. However, the company has seen a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.93. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 89 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $233,241 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 11,662 shares at $107,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -9.59, with -4.22 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.