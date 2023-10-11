Understanding the 2.03% Volatility Levels of Valvoline Inc’s (VVV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Valvoline Inc (VVV) has gone up by 4.62% for the week, with a -2.04% drop in the past month and a -13.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for VVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for VVV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.27% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for VVV is also noteworthy at 1.36.

The average price estimated by analysts for VVV is $41.33, which is $8.7 above than the current price. The public float for VVV is 137.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.56% of that float. The average trading volume of VVV on October 11, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

VVV) stock’s latest price update

Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 32.14. However, the company has seen a 4.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that As autumn arrives and the weather cools, investors should closely monitor the energy sector. Oil and gas stocks have been stellar performers since summer 2022 as energy prices remain elevated, vastly outshining the overall market.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VVV Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.06. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw -0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from O’Daniel Julie Marie, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $34.16 back on Aug 31. After this action, O’Daniel Julie Marie now owns 14,230 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $68,320 using the latest closing price.

Freeland Richard Joseph, the Director of Valvoline Inc, purchase 2,960 shares at $33.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Freeland Richard Joseph is holding 13,012 shares at $100,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 4.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Valvoline Inc (VVV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.