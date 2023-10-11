Understanding the 1.55% Volatility Levels of Otis Worldwide Corp’s (OTIS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has gone up by 1.13% for the week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month and a -9.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for OTIS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) is above average at 25.29x. The 36-month beta value for OTIS is also noteworthy at 0.87.

The public float for OTIS is 411.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of OTIS on October 11, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

OTIS) stock’s latest price update

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 79.95. However, the company has seen a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS ) Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 14, 2023 12:20 PM ET Company Participants Judy Marks – Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President Conference Call Participants Joshua Pokrzywinski – Morgan Stanley Joshua Pokrzywinski All right. Good morning, everybody.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTIS Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.47. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corp saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Ryan Michael Patrick, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $90.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Ryan Michael Patrick now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp, valued at $576,676 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corp, sale 3,992 shares at $90.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 42,097 shares at $362,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.