Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 15.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) is $4.05, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for UGP is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGP on October 11, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.22 in relation to its previous close of 3.64. However, the company has experienced a 10.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP’s stock has risen by 10.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.32% and a quarterly drop of -3.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.30 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR saw 58.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 12.41, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.