U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GROW stock has gone up by 1.34%, with a monthly decline of -3.08% and a quarterly plunge of -9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for U.S. Global Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for GROW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GROW is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GROW is 11.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROW on October 11, 2023 was 23.02K shares.

GROW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) has increased by 2.05 when compared to last closing price of 2.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GROW Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROW rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, U.S. Global Investors Inc. saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Global Investors Inc. stands at +13.28. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.04. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.17. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.