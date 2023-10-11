Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.

The public float for TWLO is 171.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWLO on October 11, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.45 in comparison to its previous close of 57.31, however, the company has experienced a 3.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Cathie Wood predicts that the U.S. economy will have “a harder landing” than many expect. However, she thinks that AI will be a key deflationary force that helps spur strong growth.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO’s stock has risen by 3.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.85% and a quarterly drop of -11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Twilio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for TWLO’s stock, with a -3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $67 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.00. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sale 3,147 shares at the price of $55.67 back on Oct 05. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 181,709 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $175,193 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc, sale 2,597 shares at $55.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 416,283 shares at $144,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Equity return is now at value -11.72, with -9.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.