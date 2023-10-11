Trading Update: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Stock Endures 3.86% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen a 4.72% increase in the past week, with a -10.78% drop in the past month, and a -38.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.91% for CSIQ’s stock, with a -34.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is at 1.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.55% of that float. The average trading volume for CSIQ on October 11, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has increased by 5.85 when compared to last closing price of 22.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that I personally believe that in the future solar energy will take a large part of the energy market, and most of our daily tools will use this energy. Perhaps the transition from fossil fuels to new energy methods is sluggish, but little by little it has gained territory.

CSIQ Trading at -16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.79. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Equity return is now at value 19.36, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.