Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has plunge by 17.24relation to previous closing price of 1.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ: TIVC ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news this morning. However, one thing that investors will note is the health technology company’s shares seeing heavy trading today.

, and the 36-month beta value for TIVC is at 2.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for TIVC is 29.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for TIVC on October 11, 2023 was 895.07K shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has seen a -0.58% decrease in the past week, with a -36.33% drop in the past month, and a -75.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.68% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -91.63% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -46.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -33.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9490. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc saw -97.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Equity return is now at value -160.01, with -116.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.