The Volatility of Digital Realty Trust Inc’s (DLR) Stock: A 4.60% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has gone up by 4.60% for the week, with a -8.13% drop in the past month and a 2.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for DLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for DLR’s stock, with a 10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) is 94.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DLR is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) is $126.35, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for DLR is 302.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On October 11, 2023, DLR’s average trading volume was 2.27M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 119.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Interest rates have risen due to a stronger-than-expected economy and excess savings from pandemic stimulus. The jobs report was a blowout, sending interest rates soaring once more. REITs have fallen 30%, just like they did from 1972 to 1974. And for the rest of the decade, with interest rates climbing to 16%, REITs soared over 700%.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $131 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLR Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.05. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Fiedelman Cindy, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Fiedelman Cindy now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $346,250 using the latest closing price.

Olson Peter C., the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sale 700 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Olson Peter C. is holding 7,134 shares at $73,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.46, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.