The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s (SWK) Stock

The stock of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has gone up by 4.08% for the week, with a -10.27% drop in the past month and a -15.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for SWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for SWK’s stock, with a -5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) is above average at 15.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for SWK is 150.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWK on October 11, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

SWK) stock’s latest price update

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.41 compared to its previous closing price of 78.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. The latest quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 10/5/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 58 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 68 industry leaders and ranged from 0.19% to 9.28% in annual yield and ranged from -55.55% to 52.81% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 10/5/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $94 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWK Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.07. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 3,081 shares at the price of $98.76 back on Aug 07. After this action, Link Janet now owns 32,690 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $304,280 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sale 2,581 shares at $85.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Link Janet is holding 36,352 shares at $221,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value -0.79, with -0.27 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 77.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.81. Total debt to assets is 31.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.