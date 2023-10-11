The Impact of Market Fluctuations on ING Groep N.V. ADR’s (ING) Stock

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has gone up by 4.73% for the week, with a -1.96% drop in the past month and a -5.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.33% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for ING’s stock, with a 1.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.

The public float for ING is 3.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ING on October 11, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 13.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Successful investing is about anticipating others’ anticipation. The value of a stock is based on what people think it’s worth. Selling shares of Hyperfine may be a great opportunity for buyers.

ING Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 11.25, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.