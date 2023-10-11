The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR’s (FMS) Stock

The stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) has gone down by -17.64% for the week, with a -20.66% drop in the past month and a -35.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.45% for FMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.65% for FMS’s stock, with a -22.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (NYSE: FMS) is above average at 16.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) is $24.18, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FMS on October 11, 2023 was 408.99K shares.

FMS) stock’s latest price update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (NYSE: FMS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.54 compared to its previous closing price of 20.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that Markets were poised to move higher again on Wednesday morning. Shares of Novo Nordisk climbed on good news from a study of its drug Ozempic on kidney patients.

FMS Trading at -26.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.63 for asset returns.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.