The Impact of Market Fluctuations on BlackSky Technology Inc’s (BKSY) Stock

The stock of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has seen a 18.75% increase in the past week, with a 6.40% gain in the past month, and a -31.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.14% for BKSY’s stock, with a -15.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) by analysts is $2.85, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for BKSY is 91.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BKSY was 700.04K shares.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) has increased by 11.76 when compared to last closing price of 1.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that BlackSky Technology Inc. is positioned for growth in the geospatial analytics sector with its innovative technology and potential to disrupt the industry. The company’s unique features, such as its satellite constellation and high-frequency, real-time insights, make it a compelling offering. While there are risks, such as a small scale and concentrated client base, the company’s financials, contract backlogs, and prospects make it an attractive investment in the geospatial intelligence sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKSY Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1905. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc saw -13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc, valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc, sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.44 for the present operating margin

-9.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc stands at -114.58. The total capital return value is set at -38.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.11. Equity return is now at value -68.39, with -32.44 for asset returns.

Based on BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY), the company’s capital structure generated 65.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 33.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.