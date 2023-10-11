The -13.95% Simple Moving Average of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s (GPMT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a -15.17% drop in the past month, and a -19.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for GPMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.08% for GPMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) is $7.08, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for GPMT is 50.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPMT on October 11, 2023 was 454.01K shares.

GPMT) stock’s latest price update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 4.58, however, the company has experienced a 0.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Most REITs have strong balance sheets. But there are exceptions that are heavily overleveraged. I highlight 5 REITs that are risky.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GPMT Trading at -12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc saw -15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc stands at -19.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -6.19, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 246.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 70.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.