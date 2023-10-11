The -13.88% Decline of Designer Brands Inc’s (DBI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DBI stock has gone up by 0.79%, with a monthly gain of 3.66% and a quarterly surge of 18.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Designer Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for DBI’s stock, with a 32.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) is above average at 6.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Designer Brands Inc (DBI) is $12.67, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for DBI is 43.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBI on October 11, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

DBI) stock’s latest price update

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has soared by 4.77 in relation to previous closing price of 12.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Designer Brands’ (DBI) Q2 results reflect reduced turnover across U.S. retail and Canada retail segments. However, the portfolio of Owned Brands and National Brand partners remains strong.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DBI Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Designer Brands Inc saw 30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Haley Mark, who sale 2,075 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Oct 04. After this action, Haley Mark now owns 16,125 shares of Designer Brands Inc, valued at $25,633 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William L, the President of Designer Brands Inc, sale 44,982 shares at $12.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Jordan William L is holding 176,691 shares at $546,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.63. Equity return is now at value 33.85, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 254.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 54.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.