The -13.88% Decline of Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CYH stock has gone down by -2.26%, with a monthly decline of -7.43% and a quarterly plunge of -36.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Community Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for CYH’s stock, with a -35.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is above average at 1.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is $5.79, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for CYH is 126.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYH on October 11, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

CYH) stock’s latest price update

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH)’s stock price has dropped by -3.94 in relation to previous closing price of 2.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Cost optimization efforts and rising patient volumes for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players are major positives. HCA, UHS, THC, ACHC and CYH are poised to gain from improving occupancy rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at -14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw -35.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.