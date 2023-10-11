The -11.50% Simple Moving Average of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has seen a -3.20% decrease in the past week, with a 13.68% gain in the past month, and a -9.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for IRWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.50% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is $16.50, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 152.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRWD on October 11, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.09 in comparison to its previous close of 9.59, however, the company has experienced a -3.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a leading global gastrointestinal healthcare company, will present findings during the 2023 North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (NASPGHAN) Annual Meeting demonstrating that linaclotide decreased the use of rescue medications in children and adolescents ages 6-17 years-old with functional constipation. These findings build on previously announced data from the company’s pivotal P.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRWD Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.29. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -24.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Emany Sravan Kumar, who purchase 36,072 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Sep 15. After this action, Emany Sravan Kumar now owns 188,730 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $300,119 using the latest closing price.

John Minardo, the Chief Legal Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,045 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that John Minardo is holding 192,195 shares at $70,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Equity return is now at value -980.12, with -116.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.