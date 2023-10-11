Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) is 12.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THC is 2.16.

The public float for THC is 98.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On October 11, 2023, THC’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

THC) stock’s latest price update

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC)’s stock price has dropped by -5.93 in relation to previous closing price of 61.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Tenet Healthcare has seen growth in its ambulatory care network and hospital segment, with revenue increasing and non-COVID admissions rising. THC is expected to generate $1.2 billion in FCF for FY23, a return to its pre-pandemic form. Universal Health Services is benefiting from increased demand for mental healthcare services, with a significant market opportunity and revenue growth in its behavioral health segment.

THC’s Market Performance

THC’s stock has fallen by -4.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.49% and a quarterly drop of -29.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Tenet Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.20% for THC’s stock, with a -12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $73 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THC Trading at -18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.78. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp. saw 19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Arbour Paola M, who sale 38,556 shares at the price of $75.22 back on Jun 02. After this action, Arbour Paola M now owns 33,006 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp., valued at $2,900,338 using the latest closing price.

Arnst Thomas W, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Tenet Healthcare Corp., sale 21,178 shares at $73.12 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Arnst Thomas W is holding 0 shares at $1,548,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.57 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corp. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 41.07, with 1.86 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,430.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.46. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,399.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.