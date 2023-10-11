Telus Corp. (TU) Stock Sees a1.34 Increase

In the past week, TU stock has gone up by 6.44%, with a monthly decline of -1.01% and a quarterly plunge of -13.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Telus Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for TU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.36% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) is 26.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TU is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Telus Corp. (TU) is $20.58, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On October 11, 2023, TU’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 16.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Investors with an interest in Diversified Communication Services stocks have likely encountered both Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and Telus (TU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

TU Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp. (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telus Corp. (TU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.