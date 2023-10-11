Telos Corp (TLS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TLS is 0.19.

The public float for TLS is 50.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On October 11, 2023, TLS’s average trading volume was 310.03K shares.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.64 compared to its previous closing price of 2.56. However, the company has seen a -1.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Telos Corporation (TLS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS’s stock has fallen by -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.27% and a quarterly drop of -11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Telos Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for TLS’s stock, with a -19.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TLS Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Telos Corp saw -53.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Wood John B, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Aug 31. After this action, Wood John B now owns 5,048,604 shares of Telos Corp, valued at $87,948 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corp, purchase 120,187 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Wood John B is holding 5,013,604 shares at $263,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corp stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -26.28, with -19.58 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corp (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telos Corp (TLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.