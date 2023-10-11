Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 4.11. However, the company has seen a 5.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that A potential deal can value Telefonica’s (TEF) tech unit at more than 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion), added Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the matter.

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The public float for TEF is 5.69B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEF on October 11, 2023 was 986.74K shares.

TEF’s Market Performance

TEF stock saw a decrease of 5.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.40% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for TEF stock, with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Telefonica S.A ADR saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.