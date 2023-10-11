Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has soared by 2.60 in relation to previous closing price of 8.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Although the present market uncertainty has many investors jittery, telecom stocks to buy just might symbolize a bright spot. Fundamentally, it all comes down to the critical nature of the telecommunications sector.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (NYSE: VIV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV) is $10.40, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for VIV is 1.66B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on October 11, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stock saw an increase of 6.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.87% and a quarterly increase of 7.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for VIV’s stock, with a 12.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $11 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR saw 31.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.43, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.