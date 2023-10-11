TD Synnex Corp’s (SNX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SNX stock has gone down by -1.03%, with a monthly decline of -3.05% and a quarterly plunge of -2.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for TD Synnex Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for SNX’s stock, with a 0.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for TD Synnex Corp (SNX) by analysts is $113.50, which is $15.82 above the current market price. The public float for SNX is 47.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SNX was 417.70K shares.

SNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) has dropped by -2.87 compared to previous close of 99.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Meta Platforms selects TD SYNNEX (SNX) as the exclusive North American distributor for its recently launched new suite of business products, including Meta Quest 3 and other generative AI products.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNX Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.66. In addition, TD Synnex Corp saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Witt Marshall, who sale 1,082 shares at the price of $100.37 back on Sep 15. After this action, Witt Marshall now owns 50,893 shares of TD Synnex Corp, valued at $108,600 using the latest closing price.

HUME RICHARD T, the Chief Executive Officer of TD Synnex Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $103.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that HUME RICHARD T is holding 229,344 shares at $1,548,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.98 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Synnex Corp stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 8.12, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on TD Synnex Corp (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 15.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.