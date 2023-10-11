Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has soared by 0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 83.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – Refining & Marketing MLP industry, we advise focusing on companies like TRGP, SUN and CAPL.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) is $102.73, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for TRGP is 219.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRGP on October 11, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stock saw a decrease of 1.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.75% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for TRGP’s stock, with a 8.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.04. In addition, Targa Resources Corp saw 13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Muraro Robert, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $87.22 back on Sep 05. After this action, Muraro Robert now owns 197,021 shares of Targa Resources Corp, valued at $218,060 using the latest closing price.

White G Clark, the EVP – Operations of Targa Resources Corp, sale 2,577 shares at $84.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that White G Clark is holding 122,865 shares at $218,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 35.53, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 433.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.27. Total debt to assets is 54.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.