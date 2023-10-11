Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has gone down by -15.44% for the week, with a -26.02% drop in the past month and a -41.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.79% for TNDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.97% for TNDM’s stock, with a -48.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) is $41.71, which is $25.43 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 64.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.84% of that float. On October 11, 2023, TNDM’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

TNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has decreased by -11.66 when compared to last closing price of 19.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #TandemDiabetes–Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its third quarter 2023 results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. A live webcast of the call will be available on Tandem Dia.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNDM Trading at -32.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -27.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -61.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from McGroddy-Goetz Kathleen, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $21.45 back on Sep 15. After this action, McGroddy-Goetz Kathleen now owns 9,032 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $21,450 using the latest closing price.

Allen Dick, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.47 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Allen Dick is holding 12,205 shares at $294,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -57.64, with -22.64 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.