T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has gone up by 4.77% for the week, with a -4.75% drop in the past month and a -9.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.04% for TROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for TROW’s stock, with a -6.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by analysts is $100.58, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.36M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 104.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Rising revenues, backed by AUM growth and strategic buyouts, are likely to support T. Rowe Price (TROW).

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.50. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from McCormick Andrew C., who sale 5,040 shares at the price of $103.63 back on Sep 27. After this action, McCormick Andrew C. now owns 64,440 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $522,305 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 30 shares at $112.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 70,855 shares at $3,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 16.57, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.