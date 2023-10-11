Startek Inc. (SRT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Startek Inc. (NYSE: SRT) has increased by 29.14 when compared to last closing price of 3.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that StarTek (SRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago.

, and the 36-month beta value for SRT is at 1.38.

The average price suggested by analysts for SRT is $4.90, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for SRT is 29.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SRT on October 11, 2023 was 31.52K shares.

SRT’s Market Performance

SRT’s stock has seen a 30.34% increase for the week, with a 27.96% rise in the past month and a 43.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for Startek Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.91% for SRT’s stock, with a 23.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SRT Trading at 33.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +31.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRT rose by +30.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Startek Inc. saw 12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRT starting from Banerjee Sudip, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Jun 01. After this action, Banerjee Sudip now owns 14,758 shares of Startek Inc., valued at $17,279 using the latest closing price.

Pahuja Anupam, the Director of Startek Inc., sale 2,844 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Pahuja Anupam is holding 0 shares at $11,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.37 for the present operating margin

+14.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Startek Inc. stands at -1.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.07. Equity return is now at value -3.64, with -1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Startek Inc. (SRT), the company’s capital structure generated 115.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.62. Total debt to assets is 34.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Startek Inc. (SRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.