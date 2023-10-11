Sonos Inc (SONO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.07 in relation to previous closing price of 12.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. TechCrunch reported 2023-10-10 that A California judge has thrown out a $32.5 million verdict win for Sonos against Google after two of Sonos’ patents were deemed unenforceable and invalid. As a result, Google has started to re-introduce software features it had removed due to Sonos’ lawsuit.

The 36-month beta value for SONO is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SONO is $20.57, which is $8.59 above than the current price. The public float for SONO is 119.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.16% of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on October 11, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO’s stock has seen a -5.00% decrease for the week, with a -9.79% drop in the past month and a -31.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for Sonos Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.21% for SONO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SONO Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.71. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Sep 20. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 925,869 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $603,446 using the latest closing price.

Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, the Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc, sale 7,496 shares at $14.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Bouvat-Merlin Maxime is holding 21,681 shares at $105,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value -6.99, with -3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonos Inc (SONO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.