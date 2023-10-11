Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.51.

The average price predicted for Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) by analysts is $9.60, The public float for SLNH is 27.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SLNH was 582.23K shares.

SLNH) stock’s latest price update

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH)’s stock price has plunge by 32.00relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 31.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-26 that Today’s penny stock market is brimming with high-volatility stocks. That especially relates to those that fall into the category of the cheapest penny stocks.

SLNH’s Market Performance

Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) has seen a 31.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.00% gain in the past month and a 6.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.06% for SLNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.89% for SLNH’s stock, with a -3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLNH Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares surge +32.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH rose by +31.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2080. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.45 for the present operating margin

-27.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc stands at -373.55. The total capital return value is set at -43.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.14. Equity return is now at value -142.45, with -81.15 for asset returns.

Based on Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH), the company’s capital structure generated 54.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.34. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.