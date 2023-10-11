Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s (SQM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has gone up by 4.11% for the week, with a -4.68% drop in the past month and a -29.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.49% for SQM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -23.67% for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SQM is $85.19, which is $29.59 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume for SQM on October 11, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.09 in relation to its previous close of 53.04. However, the company has experienced a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that SQM (SQM) reachead $55.04 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.88% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.16. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 84.77, with 35.54 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.