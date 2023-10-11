Should You Invest in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (TRTL) Now?

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: TRTL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRTL is at 0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRTL is 33.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TRTL on October 11, 2023 was 96.38K shares.

TRTL) stock’s latest price update

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: TRTL)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.48.

TRTL’s Market Performance

TRTL’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.09% and a quarterly rise of 1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for TRTL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.60% for the last 200 days.

TRTL Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III saw 5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTL

The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 4.28, with 4.09 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (TRTL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.