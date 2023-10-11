Should You Invest in Portillos Inc (PTLO) Now?

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PTLO is at 2.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PTLO is $24.63, which is $11.69 above the current market price. The public float for PTLO is 47.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PTLO on October 11, 2023 was 664.56K shares.

PTLO) stock’s latest price update

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.63 in relation to its previous close of 15.60. However, the company has experienced a -3.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-09 that The economy has weighed on Fiverr, but things are starting to look up. Square is dirt cheap and improving its bottom line.

PTLO’s Market Performance

Portillos Inc (PTLO) has experienced a -3.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.54% drop in the past month, and a -35.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for PTLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for PTLO’s stock, with a -24.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTLO Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTLO fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Portillos Inc saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTLO starting from Cook George Richard III, who sale 18,662 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Mar 10. After this action, Cook George Richard III now owns 9,907 shares of Portillos Inc, valued at $353,725 using the latest closing price.

Osanloo Michael, the President & CEO of Portillos Inc, purchase 1,262 shares at $18.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Osanloo Michael is holding 169,086 shares at $22,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTLO

Equity return is now at value 4.86, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Portillos Inc (PTLO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.