Should You Invest in Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Now?

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTR is $76.44, which is $14.73 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 494.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for NTR on October 11, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

NTR stock's latest price update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR)'s stock price has plunge by 1.49% in relation to previous closing price of 61.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported on 2023-10-05 that SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook. Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed online.

NTR’s Market Performance

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen a 8.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.35% decline in the past month and a 4.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for NTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for NTR’s stock, with a -8.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $68 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTR Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.58. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 14.24, with 6.78 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.