Should You Invest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NRGV is at 0.34.

The public float for NRGV is 74.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.35% of that float. The average trading volume for NRGV on October 11, 2023 was 904.17K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.18 in relation to its previous close of 2.24. However, the company has experienced a 18.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago.

NRGV’s Market Performance

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has experienced a 18.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.13% drop in the past month, and a -24.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.78% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.43% for NRGV’s stock, with a -8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRGV Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc saw -17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Sep 27. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 653,699 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, valued at $18,975 using the latest closing price.

Piconi Robert, the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, purchase 49,915 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Piconi Robert is holding 14,187,395 shares at $148,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -39.47, with -30.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.