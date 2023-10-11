Should You Invest in CareMax Inc (CMAX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMAX is at 1.70.

The public float for CMAX is 67.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.08% of that float. The average trading volume for CMAX on October 11, 2023 was 301.53K shares.

CMAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX) has increased by 11.44 when compared to last closing price of 2.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that CareMax, Inc. provides value-based care services to seniors in the United States. The firm’s strategy is to elect into full-risk MSO Medicare plans even though it may have higher initial expense ratios. With tight liquidity, cash burn and heavy upfront MER costs, I’m Neutral [Hold] on CareMax, Inc. shares for now.

CMAX’s Market Performance

CMAX’s stock has risen by 23.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.20% and a quarterly drop of -4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for CareMax Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.85% for CMAX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMAX Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +22.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX rose by +23.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, CareMax Inc saw -27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMAX starting from Cho Bryan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cho Bryan now owns 23,500 shares of CareMax Inc, valued at $34,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Equity return is now at value -22.66, with -13.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareMax Inc (CMAX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.