Should You Invest in Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APYX is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APYX is $7.88, which is $4.87 above the current market price. The public float for APYX is 30.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.91% of that float. The average trading volume for APYX on October 11, 2023 was 203.44K shares.

APYX) stock’s latest price update

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.28 in relation to its previous close of 3.14. However, the company has experienced a -5.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apyx® Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question and a.

APYX’s Market Performance

Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has experienced a -5.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.25% drop in the past month, and a -50.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for APYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.54% for APYX’s stock, with a -29.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $8 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APYX Trading at -31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -33.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Apyx Medical Corp saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Hornsby Todd, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.56 back on Jun 26. After this action, Hornsby Todd now owns 40 shares of Apyx Medical Corp, valued at $113,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.94 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corp stands at -52.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.48. Equity return is now at value -39.49, with -26.73 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corp (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.